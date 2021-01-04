Aldi UK sales up 10.6pc in four week Christmas period

LONDON: The British arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi said its sales rose 10.6% year-on-year in the four weeks before Christmas, delivering a record performance for the festive period.

Aldi UK said Christmas trading was boosted by strong demand for its beers, wine and spirits.

The group also highlighted particularly strong growth in its online wine and "specialbuy" offering, with sales in December up 75% on the previous year.