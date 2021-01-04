Business & Finance
Aldi UK sales up 10.6pc in four week Christmas period
- Aldi UK said Christmas trading was boosted by strong demand for its beers, wine and spirits.
04 Jan 2021
LONDON: The British arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi said its sales rose 10.6% year-on-year in the four weeks before Christmas, delivering a record performance for the festive period.
Aldi UK said Christmas trading was boosted by strong demand for its beers, wine and spirits.
The group also highlighted particularly strong growth in its online wine and "specialbuy" offering, with sales in December up 75% on the previous year.
NAB recovered Rs389 bn in two years as compared to Rs104 bn in 10 years: PM
Aldi UK sales up 10.6pc in four week Christmas period
Zalmay, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR
Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task
Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18
Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19
Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC
Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga
Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise
Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today
Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference
Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister
Read more stories
Comments