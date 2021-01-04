World
No breakthrough in talks between Indian govt and farmers to end protest
- Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping on the borders of national capital New Delhi for last 40 days.
- We are ready to prolong our agitation as long as possible.
04 Jan 2021
NEW DELHI: Indian government ministers and farmers' leaders on Monday failed to break the deadlock over the farmers' demands to repeal three agricultural reform laws, and will meet again on Jan. 8 for the next round of talks, one of the leaders said.
Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping on the borders of national capital New Delhi for last 40 days, insisting that the government withdraw the reforms and provide legal backing for a minimum support price of their produce.
"We are ready to prolong our agitation as long as possible," said Rakesh Tikait, a farmers' leader who attended the meeting with ministers.
