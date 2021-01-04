AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

New cold wave hits Hazara division

  • During last two days Galyat and Thanyani received up to 8 inches of snow, Shugran and Kaghan one foot, Naran 1.5 feet.
APP 04 Jan 2021

ABBOTTABAD: A new cold wave on Monday struck most parts of the Hazara division as snowfall and rain continued on the third consecutive day.

Snow clearing machinery of Galyat Development Authority (GDA) was working to open the blockade at Muree road and link roads of Nathiagali and surrounding areas.

During last two days Galyat and Thanyani received up to 8 inches of snow, Shugran and Kaghan one foot, Naran 1.5 feet while Abbottabad city and surrounding areas also received heavy rain.

Snowfall on the mountainous of Kagan, Naran, Alai, Babusar Top, Galyat and Thandyani caused severe cold in the region. Temperatures in the hilly areas of Hazara division including Abbottabad city remained below freezing level while in the plain areas of the region temperatures also dropped to zero.

Due to the new spell of snowfall, some of the link roads in the Galyat region were blocked. GDA spokesperson Ahsan Hameed said an advisory had been issued for the tourists and the locals, asking them to avoid unnecessary travel on the slippery roads.

He further said although main Murree road was open for all sorts of vehicular traffic, Pakistan Meteorological department forecast more snowfall and rain till Tuesday evening in Galyat and upper parts of Hazara division.

District administration Mansehra in his travel advisory directed the tourists not to park their vehicles on the roadside in the snow hit areas and avoid taking selfies which could create hindrance in traffic flow, travel with full fuel tank, avoid wrong parking.

The tourists were also advised to use chains on the tyres while driving in the snow and must keep a good stock of water, dry fruit items as well as dry fruits for instant energy.

Drive carefully with slow speed, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, avoid repeated use of breaks and contact with local administration in case of an emergency.

Cold wave snowfall Abbottabad Hazara division

New cold wave hits Hazara division

Zalmay, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR

Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task

Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18

Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters