Pakistan
PM, defence minister discuss India's ceasefire violations
- Overall security situation in the region also came under discussion.
04 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak on Monday discussed the ceasefire violations committed by India at the Line of Control (LoC).
The meeting discussed the negative impact of ceasefire violations, which was putting the regional stability at risk.
Overall security situation in the region also came under discussion.
