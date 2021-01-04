AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

EasyJet suspends some voting rights to meet post-Brexit rules

  • European Union rules state that EU airlines must be owned and controlled by EU nationals or else lose their licences.
  • EasyJet said on Monday that investors from outside the EU would be restricted to controlling 49.5% of its shares.
Reuters 04 Jan 2021

LONDON: EasyJet has begun moves to suspend the voting rights of some non-EU shareholders to comply with post-Brexit airline ownership rules, the UK airline said on Monday.

European Union rules state that EU airlines must be owned and controlled by EU nationals or else lose their licences. EasyJet has held an Austrian operating licence since 2017 to retain its EU flying rights despite Britain leaving the EU.

But the airline is currently 52.65% owned by non-EU shareholders, meaning it must make changes to meet EU rules following the end of the Brexit transition period on Dec. 31.

By restricting voting rights, easyJet and competitors such as British Airways owner IAG, Wizz Air and Ryanair all hope to overcome the Brexit ownership headache.

However, concerns persist that the compliance efforts may be unsustainable or open to legal challenge by competitors.

The post-Brexit aviation pact includes no flexibility on the treatment of UK shareholders but does acknowledge "potential benefits of the continued liberalisation of ownership and control", with a pledge to review the rules over the next year.

EasyJet said on Monday that investors from outside the EU would be restricted to controlling 49.5% of its shares, and as such it was sending out notices to shareholders holding more than 3% of shares to suspend some of their voting rights.

"The voting rights suspension is being applied on a 'last in, first out' basis such that the shares most recently acquired by relevant persons will have voting rights suspended first," easyJet said in a statement.

The investor register will also be kept under review, easyJet said, saying that if non-EU ownership remains over the 49.5% maximum for a sustained period it could start to force those shareholders to sell their shares to EU nationals.

EasyJet Brexit deal Austrian operating licence UK airline

EasyJet suspends some voting rights to meet post-Brexit rules

Sale of smuggled fuel products: PM orders crackdown, says those responsible be taken to task

Pakistan decides to open educational institutions in phases from Jan 18

Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

At least nine Syrian soldiers killed in militant attack in Badia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters