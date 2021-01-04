AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
UK govt debt pool with sub-zero yields jumps in December

  • Almost 1.25 trillion pounds ($1.71 trillion) of gilts, or just over 48% of a total market worth roughly 2.6 trillion pounds.
  • The market value of negative-yielding euro zone government bonds on the Tradeweb platform stood at around 6.66 trillion euros as of end-December.
Reuters 04 Jan 2021

LONDON: The pool of UK government bonds with a negative yield jumped in December and as a share of the overall market hit its highest since September, data from electronic bond trading platform Tradeweb showed on Monday.

According to Tradeweb, almost 1.25 trillion pounds ($1.71 trillion) of gilts, or just over 48% of a total market worth roughly 2.6 trillion pounds, had negative yields as of the end of last month.

This represented the highest share of the market since September and coincided with a sharp fall in gilt yields in December as concerns about the economic impact of new COVID-19 restrictions grew.

The market value of negative-yielding euro zone government bonds on the Tradeweb platform stood at around 6.66 trillion euros as of end-December, the firm added. This made up more than 70% of a total sovereign bond market worth more than 9 trillion euros, but was down slightly from record highs in November.

The pool of negative-yielding investment-grade euro corporate bonds in December was broadly unchanged at 1.65 trillion euros, Tradeweb said.

