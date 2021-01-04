Geoff Stephens, chart-topping songwriter, dies aged 86

AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BR Web Desk Updated 04 Jan 2021

Geoff Stephens, a Grammy award winning British songwriter, has died at the age of 86.

In a message confirming the news of his demise to Variety, his family wrote "Dad survived COVID-19 in the spring but passed away with my Mum, his wife of 63 years, by his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia.”

Stephens was born in North London in 1934, as until his early 30s he dabbled in music with an amateur theatrical group, while working as a teacher, printer and air traffic controller.

His first hit was Tell Me When, a Top 10 hit for the Birmingham beat-group The Applejacks in 1964, and that year he co-produced his debut album that featured Top 5 single Catch the Wind.

Over his illustrious career, Stephens wrote songs for a wide array of stars, including Tom Jones, Sorry Suzanne, Scott Walker and even Elvis Presley.

He is survived by wife Pam Stephens, son Paul, and daughters Jenny and Ruth.

music United Kingdom geoff stephens obituary entertainment

