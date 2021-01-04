Geoff Stephens, chart-topping songwriter, dies aged 86

Geoff Stephens, a Grammy award winning British songwriter, has died at the age of 86.

In a message confirming the news of his demise to Variety, his family wrote "Dad survived COVID-19 in the spring but passed away with my Mum, his wife of 63 years, by his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia.”

Stephens was born in North London in 1934, as until his early 30s he dabbled in music with an amateur theatrical group, while working as a teacher, printer and air traffic controller.

His first hit was Tell Me When, a Top 10 hit for the Birmingham beat-group The Applejacks in 1964, and that year he co-produced his debut album that featured Top 5 single Catch the Wind.

Over his illustrious career, Stephens wrote songs for a wide array of stars, including Tom Jones, Sorry Suzanne, Scott Walker and even Elvis Presley.

He is survived by wife Pam Stephens, son Paul, and daughters Jenny and Ruth.