Airbus to launch a carbon-free aircraft by 2035

  • Airbus hopes to become an international pioneer in the aerospace sector by launching a carbon-free commercial aircraft by 2035.
  • The engines in these carbon-free commercial aircrafts will be adapted to burn liquid hydrogen stored in the rear fuselage.
BR Web Desk Updated 04 Jan 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Airbus hopes to become an international pioneer in the aerospace sector by launching a carbon-free commercial aircraft by 2035.

The European multinational aerospace corporation has drawn a lot of attention after it unveiled its three visual concepts for “zero-emission” airplanes to be powered by hydrogen.

Airbus aims to design, manufacture and deliver industry-leading commercial aircrafts, which adhere to its 'zero-emission' ambitions. This initiative also entails that Airbus will design concepts for two conventional-looking aircraft: a turbofan jet engine with 120-200 passenger capacity for over 2,000 nautical miles (3,700 km) and a turboprop with 100 passenger capacity for 1,000 nm, as reported by the World Economic Forum.

As shifting to cleaner technology has become an important component of the post-COVID recovery plans of many European governments, Airbus's efforts to launch a carbon-free aircraft hopes to revolutionize the aerospace industry.

According to Airbus's visual concepts, the engines in these carbon-free commercial aircrafts will be adapted to burn liquid hydrogen stored in the rear fuselage. Moreover, Airbus will also incorporate a blended wing body design.

Although the company faces challenges in finding ways to store volatile liquid hydrogen safely during flight at very cold temperatures, it is currently working on a demonstrator, with initial results expected this year.

