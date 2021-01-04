AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
Jan 04, 2021
Pakistan

Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise

  • A lockdown has also been imposed in different areas of Gujranwala.
  • Punjab reported 526 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths in 24 hours.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 04 Jan 2021

The Government of Punjab has imposed a lockdown in several areas of Lahore, Multan and Gujranwala in order to control the coronavirus pandemic.

The provincial government in separate notifications said that a smart lockdown has been imposed in 10 areas of these cities. In Lahore, a smart lockdown has been imposed in Harbanspura, Gulberg, DHA, Lake City, and Singpura areas.

In Gujranwala and Multan smart lockdown has been imposed in Street 2, Phase-I, Rahwali Cantt and behind Hascol Petrol Pump, Iram Colony, near Abu Bakar Masjid, Ashraf Colony, respectively, DAWNreported.

In the last 24 hours, Punjab reported 526 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths, taking the tally to 140,714 and 4,124 respectively. Out of these new cases, Lahore reported 292 cases, taking the city's coronavirus tally to 69,539.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has said that no patient has so far been reported with the new coronavirus variant that was first detected in the United Kingdom. In Sindh, Karachi has so far reported five cases of the new variant in UK returnees.

