World
Scotland to enter another effective national lockdown
- It is expected the reopening of schools will be pushed back beyond Jan. 18, the newspaper reported.
04 Jan 2021
Scotland will on Monday enter another effective national lockdown, which is likely to last until spring, The Times newspaper reported.
Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said earlier her cabinet would meet on Monday to discuss possible further steps to limit the spread of the virus, and ordered Scotland's parliament to be recalled.
It is expected the reopening of schools will be pushed back beyond Jan. 18, the newspaper reported.
Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan
Scotland to enter another effective national lockdown
Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today
Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference
Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister
At least nine Syrian soldiers killed in militant attack in Badia
Repayment of GHPL’s loan: PD allowed to utilise GIDC funds
Bitcoin trades near Sunday record of $34,800 following 800% surge
France rescues ailing media, retail group Lagardere
Further retrenchments in PSM expected
Bogus ST refunds on fake invoices: FTO directs FBR to initiate criminal proceedings
‘Covid-19 restrictions boost online shopping, create jobs for youth’
Read more stories
Comments