AVN 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-7.4%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
CHCC 139.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.89%)
DCL 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.5%)
DGKC 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-4.66%)
EFERT 63.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.25%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.17%)
FFL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.02%)
HASCOL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
HBL 132.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.01%)
HUBC 89.26 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (4.68%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
JSCL 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-8.33%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.3%)
MLCF 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-5.39%)
OGDC 113.62 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (4.27%)
PAEL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.05%)
PIOC 99.36 Decreased By ▼ -5.98 (-5.68%)
POWER 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.12%)
PPL 101.50 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.14%)
PSO 243.00 Increased By ▲ 11.56 (4.99%)
SNGP 49.40 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (6.7%)
STPL 19.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-6.49%)
TRG 85.59 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-7.47%)
UNITY 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,724 Increased By ▲ 20.55 (0.44%)
BR30 24,168 Increased By ▲ 244.09 (1.02%)
KSE100 44,635 Increased By ▲ 200.33 (0.45%)
KSE30 18,737 Increased By ▲ 153.08 (0.82%)
Scotland to enter another effective national lockdown

  • It is expected the reopening of schools will be pushed back beyond Jan. 18, the newspaper reported.
Reuters 04 Jan 2021

Scotland will on Monday enter another effective national lockdown, which is likely to last until spring, The Times newspaper reported.

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said earlier her cabinet would meet on Monday to discuss possible further steps to limit the spread of the virus, and ordered Scotland's parliament to be recalled.

It is expected the reopening of schools will be pushed back beyond Jan. 18, the newspaper reported.

