Mexico reports 5,211 new coronavirus cases, 362 more deaths
04 Jan 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry reported 5,211 new coronavirus cases and 362 additional fatalities on Sunday, bringing its totals to 1,448,755 infections and 127,213 deaths.
The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the health ministry has said.
