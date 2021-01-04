AVN 87.62 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-6.58%)
BOP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
CHCC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.60 (-5.15%)
DCL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.86%)
DGKC 112.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.61 (-3.94%)
EFERT 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.39%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.25%)
FCCL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.9%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.91%)
HASCOL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.71%)
HUBC 89.44 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (4.89%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.8%)
JSCL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-7.85%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-5.02%)
OGDC 114.27 Increased By ▲ 5.29 (4.85%)
PAEL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.46%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.98%)
PIOC 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-5.06%)
POWER 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.12%)
PPL 102.12 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (5.78%)
PSO 244.57 Increased By ▲ 13.13 (5.67%)
SNGP 49.40 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (6.7%)
STPL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.59%)
TRG 86.17 Decreased By ▼ -6.32 (-6.83%)
UNITY 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-4.66%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,730 Increased By ▲ 26.8 (0.57%)
BR30 24,259 Increased By ▲ 334.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,759 Increased By ▲ 175.06 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

  • Educational Minister Shafqat Mahmood will chair the meeting which will review the coronavirus situation in the country.
  • Educational institutions were closed on November 26 across the country.
Aisha Mahmood 04 Jan 2021

The Inter-provincial Education Ministers conference will take place on Monday to decide on the reopening of educational institutions.

Educational Minister Shafqat Mahmood will chair the meeting which will review the coronavirus situation in the country. The country’s education ministers will discuss whether educational institutions should be reopened on January 11 or if vacations should be extended till the end of the month.

The meeting will also discuss the upcoming education policy. An officer of the education ministry told DAWN that the federal education ministry plans on phase-wise reopening of institutions starting from January 25 with primary schools, followed by phase two from February 4 and phase 3 from February 15.

On November 23, the government had announced to close educational institutions across the country amid the second wave of the coronavirus. "We have decided to keep all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and tuitions closed. However, online classes will be carried out from November 26 to December 24," the federal minister announced in a presser.

Coronavirus Pakistan Shafqat Mahmood educational institutions Schools reopening

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

At least nine Syrian soldiers killed in militant attack in Badia

Repayment of GHPL’s loan: PD allowed to utilise GIDC funds

Bitcoin trades near Sunday record of $34,800 following 800% surge

France rescues ailing media, retail group Lagardere

Further retrenchments in PSM expected

Bogus ST refunds on fake invoices: FTO directs FBR to initiate criminal proceedings

‘Covid-19 restrictions boost online shopping, create jobs for youth’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters