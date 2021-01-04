Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

The Inter-provincial Education Ministers conference will take place on Monday to decide on the reopening of educational institutions.

Educational Minister Shafqat Mahmood will chair the meeting which will review the coronavirus situation in the country. The country’s education ministers will discuss whether educational institutions should be reopened on January 11 or if vacations should be extended till the end of the month.

The meeting will also discuss the upcoming education policy. An officer of the education ministry told DAWN that the federal education ministry plans on phase-wise reopening of institutions starting from January 25 with primary schools, followed by phase two from February 4 and phase 3 from February 15.

On November 23, the government had announced to close educational institutions across the country amid the second wave of the coronavirus. "We have decided to keep all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and tuitions closed. However, online classes will be carried out from November 26 to December 24," the federal minister announced in a presser.