AVN 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.79 (-7.24%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
CHCC 139.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.20 (-5.55%)
DCL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.32%)
DGKC 112.06 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-4.27%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.66%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.17%)
FFL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.63%)
HASCOL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
HBL 133.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.78%)
HUBC 89.85 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (5.37%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
JSCL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-7.7%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-5.11%)
OGDC 113.84 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (4.47%)
PAEL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-5%)
PIBTL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.51%)
PIOC 99.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.83 (-5.53%)
POWER 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.21%)
PPL 101.84 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (5.49%)
PSO 243.16 Increased By ▲ 11.72 (5.06%)
SNGP 49.60 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (7.13%)
STPL 19.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-7.17%)
TRG 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -6.88 (-7.44%)
UNITY 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.98%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By ▲ 25.9 (0.55%)
BR30 24,215 Increased By ▲ 290.36 (1.21%)
KSE100 44,658 Increased By ▲ 222.73 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,754 Increased By ▲ 170.06 (0.92%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares sink on expected virus emergency

  • "The global economy in 2021 should move gradually toward normalisation... With excessive liquidity, the market's upward momentum should strengthen further," the brokerage said.
AFP 04 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks began the new year in volatile form, starting the Monday session up but quickly sinking on reports Japan may call a state of emergency over surging coronavirus cases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index started the first trading day of the year up 0.53 percent but within an hour it was down 1.07 percent, or 292.88 points, to 27,151.29.

The broader Topix index, which had also started higher, gave up 1.32 percent, or 23.80 points, to 1,780.88.

The dollar stood at 103.05 yen, compared with 103.28 yen seen Thursday in New York ahead of the new year break.

The volatile start came as local media widely reported that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was considering issuing a regional state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding areas as the nation continues to log record numbers of daily coronavirus infections.

Regional governors, including Tokyo's Yuriko Koike, on Saturday jointly urged the national government to declare a state of emergency to slow the spread of Covid-19.

But the pandemic has already caused severe economic suffering to many people, and Suga has been reluctant to issue fresh measures that could further damage the economy.

Analysts have generally kept an optimistic outlook for the Japanese market in the long run, although they warned about a possible correction phase through March after strong gains seen in recent weeks.

"The market opened with buy orders leading the way," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"But many investors wanted to monitor the spread of the coronavirus infections as well as the outcome of the US Senate runoff elections."

"Once the initial buying subsided, the market faced pressure," encouraging investors to wait for the next opportunity to return to buying, Okasan added.

The Nikkei index may head toward 30,000 by September, Rakuten Securities said, with the coronavirus vaccines helping to normalise the global economy and encourage global investors.

But it could experience a correction through March, following sharp gains seen toward the end of last year, Rakuten added.

"All in all, Japanese shares are still attractive, and we expect buy orders will dominate the market in a long run," it said.

Okasan also said it expected the Tokyo market to generally "keep performing" this year.

"The global economy in 2021 should move gradually toward normalisation... With excessive liquidity, the market's upward momentum should strengthen further," the brokerage said.

Okasan added that many people might still feel hesitant about getting coronavirus vaccine shots, making their effectiveness at eradicating the pandemic lower than many had hoped.

Many blue chip issues gave up early gains and plunged into negative territory. Nintendo fell 1.20 percent to 65,040. Toyota lost 0.65 percent to 7,905 yen. Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing gave up 0.97 percent to 91,570.

Some firms managed to stay in the black. Sony added 0.63 percent to 10,350 yen. Major logistics firm Yamato Holdings rose 0.15 percent to 2,635.

Yen nintendo Coronavirus Vaccine Tokyo stocks Nikkei Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga Okasan benchmark Nikkei 225 index Yamato Holdings rose Tokyo's Yuriko Koike

Tokyo shares sink on expected virus emergency

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

At least nine Syrian soldiers killed in militant attack in Badia

Repayment of GHPL’s loan: PD allowed to utilise GIDC funds

Bitcoin trades near Sunday record of $34,800 following 800% surge

France rescues ailing media, retail group Lagardere

Further retrenchments in PSM expected

Bogus ST refunds on fake invoices: FTO directs FBR to initiate criminal proceedings

‘Covid-19 restrictions boost online shopping, create jobs for youth’

PIA resumes flight operations to Saudi Arabia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters