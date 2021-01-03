AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Zardari, Shehbaz puncture PDM tyre: Chohan

  • He said that decision to take part in by-polls was the biggest U-turn.
APP 03 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Sunday said that those who had ruined the country for the last seven decades could not be given one more chance.

While commenting on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Bahawalpur, he said that Asif Ali Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif had punctured the PDM tyre.

He said that now PDM could not go for short, medium or long march. He said, "Let me remind the PDM leadership that the date of their resignations had passed four days ago."

He further said that decision to take part in by-polls was the biggest U-turn as earlier PDM made hollow slogans of long march, resignations etc.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that according to Hafiz Hussain Ahmad, JUI (F) of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had just confined to personal motives.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan PDM

