AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 64.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 33.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 108.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 105.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 96.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 92.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Scotland must wait a generation for new vote: Johnson

  • Recent polls have shown consistent support for independence, boosted by rows between London and the devolved governments over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
AFP 03 Jan 2021

LONDON: Another Scottish independence referendum should not take place for a generation, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday, as Scotland's leader renewed calls for a fresh vote in the wake of Brexit.

"Referendums in my experience, direct experience, in this country are not particularly jolly events," the prime minister told BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

"They don't have a notably unifying force in the national mood, they should be only once in a generation."

Scotland voted to remain part of the United Kingdom in 2014.

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon at the time called it a once-in-a-generation vote, but now argues that Britain's departure from the European Union, which a majority of Scots opposed, has changed the game.

Recent polls have shown consistent support for independence, boosted by rows between London and the devolved governments over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"For too long, successive UK governments have taken Scotland in the wrong direction, culminating in Brexit. It's no wonder so many people in Scotland have had enough," she wrote on her party's website on Saturday.

"We didn't want to leave and we hope to join you again soon as an equal partner," she added, in a message to the EU.

Johnson has ruled out holding another vote, but Sturgeon will likely claim a mandate and heap pressure on the prime minister should her party perform well in upcoming local elections.

When asked why it was fair to hold a referendum on EU membership but not another on Scottish independence, Johnson told Marr: "The difference is we had a (European) referendum in 1975 and we then had another one in 2016.

"That seems to be about the right sort of gap."

Boris Johnson Scotland vote

Scotland must wait a generation for new vote: Johnson

PIA resumes flight service to Saudi Arabia as Kingdom lifts COVID ban

PM condemns killing of coal mine workers, directs FC to nab terrorists

Afghan peace talks resume as bloodshed continues

11 miners shot dead in armed attack at Machh coal field

Campaign against govt: PDM to hold power show in Bahawalpur today

The Gulf Cooperation Council: a bloc in crisis

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia lifts ban, resumes flight operation

US marks 277,000 Covid cases in 24 hours, a new record

Lockdowns, curfews, alcohol bans as nations fight resurgent virus

Deadly COVID: Pakistan reports 53 deaths, 2,272 infections in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters