AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 64.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFL 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
HASCOL 15.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 33.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 46.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 108.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 105.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 96.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 92.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE stocks rise, Dubai outperforms on first trading day of 2021

  • Qatar enters another year of its blockade by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain on accusations of backing "terrorist" groups, charges which Doha denies.
Reuters 03 Jan 2021

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates rose in early trade on Sunday, starting 2021 on a positive note in line with the country's economic forecast and eclipsing a recent record jump in COVID-19 cases.

The International Monetary Fund expects the country's economy to swing back to growth of 1.3% this year from a 6.6% contraction in 2020.

The UAE recorded its fourth straight record number of daily coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, reporting 1,963 cases on Saturday.

Dubai's index gained 0.8%, boosted by real estate and banking shares. Emirates NBD increased 1.5%, while Emaar Properties led the gains at property stocks, rising 1.1%.

Dubai is expected to grow by 4% in 2021.

"I expect 2021 to be a grand reopening year for the Dubai business and economy. I think the pent-up travel & tourism demand, as well as revenge buying should provide the demand boost to major economic sectors", said Joice Mathew, senior research manager at United Securities.

"Meanwhile, the Expo 2020 scheduled for 2H-2021 should provide a big boost to consumer-linked sectors", Junaid Ansari, Acting Head of Investment Strategy & Research at Kamco Invest said.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.4% as First Abu Dhabi Bank rose 0.8% and telecoms major Etisalat added 0.6%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was down 0.6%. Saudi Industrial Investment was the biggest loser, declining 4% as it traded ex-dividend.

Saudi Basic Industries shed 0.6%.

The Qatari index was down 0.3% as Commercial Bank dropped 2.2% and Industries Qatar lost 0.6%.

Qatar enters another year of its blockade by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain on accusations of backing "terrorist" groups, charges which Doha denies.

A Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit will be held on Jan. 5 to discuss steps towards ending the diplomatic row with Qatar.

"I see some regional companies from Saudi, UAE, and Qatar to benefit in case these countries reach a settlement to the issues and remove the blockade", said Mathew.

Saudi Arabia uae Gulf stock markets Egypt International Monetary fund Emaar Properties Qatari index Gulf Cooperation Council Commercial Bank Joice Mathew Acting Head of Investment Strategy & Research at Kamco Invest Emirates NBD

UAE stocks rise, Dubai outperforms on first trading day of 2021

Afghan peace talks resume as bloodshed continues

11 miners shot dead in armed attack at Machh coal field

Campaign against govt: PDM to hold power show in Bahawalpur today

The Gulf Cooperation Council: a bloc in crisis

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia lifts ban, resumes flight operation

US marks 277,000 Covid cases in 24 hours, a new record

Lockdowns, curfews, alcohol bans as nations fight resurgent virus

Deadly COVID: Pakistan reports 53 deaths, 2,272 infections in 24 hours

U.S. appeals court rejects lawmaker's bid to have Pence overturn Biden's win

Dozen US senators plan to oppose Biden certification

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters