Pakistan

Pak Army shoots down Indian spy drone at LoC: ISPR

  • The quadcopter intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of LOC, says ISPR
  • On January 1, 2021, another Indian quadcopter was shot down by Pakistan Army in Nausheri Sector along LOC
Fahad Zulfikar 03 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan Army shot down an Indian spy quadcopter at Line of Control (LoC) over violating the country’s airspace, a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

DG ISPR said that the Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Chakothi Sector along LoC. “The quadcopter intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of LOC,” the army’s media wing said.

"On January 1, 2021, another Indian quadcopter was shot down by Pakistan Army in Nausheri Sector along LOC," the statement added.

Earlier, on December 31, 2020, the armed forces shot down an Indian quadcopter drone at the Tatta Pani sector of the LoC after it entered 100 metres within the territory of the country.

Similarly, the Pakistan Army shot down an Indian spying drone along the heavily militarised LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan Army troops shot down an Ind­ian spying quadcopter in Chakothi Sector along LOC. The quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LOC.

