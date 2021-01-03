Pak Army shoots down Indian spy drone at LoC: ISPR

(Karachi) Pakistan Army shot down an Indian spy quadcopter at Line of Control (LoC) over violating the country’s airspace, a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

DG ISPR said that the Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Chakothi Sector along LoC. “The quadcopter intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of LOC,” the army’s media wing said.

"On January 1, 2021, another Indian quadcopter was shot down by Pakistan Army in Nausheri Sector along LOC," the statement added.

Earlier, on December 31, 2020, the armed forces shot down an Indian quadcopter drone at the Tatta Pani sector of the LoC after it entered 100 metres within the territory of the country.

