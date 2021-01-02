AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
Jan 02, 2021
Pakistan

Schools may be allowed to reopen in phases from Jan 25: report

  • The educational institutes were closed from November 26, 2020 to January 10, 2021 by the federal government amid COVID-19 resurge.
  • The reopening of educational institutes will now be reviewed in the upcoming meeting of education ministers, chaired by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, on January 4.
BR Web Desk Updated 02 Jan 2021

Education ministers are expected to mull reopening of educational institutions in three phases in their upcoming meeting, Daily Jang reported on Saturday.

The educational institutes were closed from November 26, 2020 to January 10, 2021 by the federal government on the recommendation of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

It was decided that schools would be reopened from January 11, however, now it seems unlikely due to rising spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The matter will now be reviewed in the upcoming meeting of education ministers, chaired by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, on January 4.

The final decision would be taken after advice from the health ministry on the matter.

As per the report, the schools would be reopened in phases. In the first phase, the primary level students would head back to school on January 25. The second phase would see middle schools reopening by February 4 and the higher education institutions would start by February 15 in the third phase.

The publication said it has been proposed to delay school and board examinations till last week of May or early June. The summer vacations would be shortened with the new academic year beginning in August.

