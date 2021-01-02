AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
CHCC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
DCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.73%)
DGKC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.98%)
EFERT 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.37%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.27%)
FFL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.09%)
HASCOL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.56%)
HUBC 85.17 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (7.81%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
JSCL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
KAPCO 29.24 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.42%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
MLCF 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.6%)
OGDC 106.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.76%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
POWER 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.84%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.21%)
PSO 231.44 Increased By ▲ 15.64 (7.25%)
SNGP 45.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.3%)
STPL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.69%)
TRG 92.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.51%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Health services in South Punjab being provided on priority basis: Minister

  • The minister assured that required funds would be provided to all hospitals of South Punjab for provision of free medicines and routine services.
APP 02 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that the people of South Punjab were being provided health services on a priority basis as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

She said this while chairing a meeting to review measures for improvement in healthcare services in South Punjab held at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department, here on Friday.

She said the government was utilizing all resources to meet the shortage of doctors and combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"People of South Punjab have not received due share in facilities and services," the minister said.

She said that new hospitals were being built along with the upgradation of existing facilities in South Punjab, adding that new hospitals were not added according to the increase in population during the previous eras.

She said that the pandemic situation was being closely monitored by Secretary Health South Punjab Ajmal Bhatti.

The minister assured that required funds would be provided to all hospitals of South Punjab for provision of free medicines and routine services.

Earlier, the Secretary Health South Punjab gave a detailed presentation on the current status of coronavirus pandemic and measures taken to control it. Officials from South Punjab Health Secretariat also attended the meeting.

