AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
CHCC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
DCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.73%)
DGKC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.98%)
EFERT 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.37%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.27%)
FFL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.09%)
HASCOL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.56%)
HUBC 85.17 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (7.81%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
JSCL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
KAPCO 29.24 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.42%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
MLCF 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.6%)
OGDC 106.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.76%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
POWER 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.84%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.21%)
PSO 231.44 Increased By ▲ 15.64 (7.25%)
SNGP 45.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.3%)
STPL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.69%)
TRG 92.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.51%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

2021 to bring about good time for Pakistan: PM

  • Imran Khan expressed the hope that after five years, the common man would acknowledge uplift in his living standard and justice system, and feel that he was out of poverty.
APP 02 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday while reiterating his government’s resolve to uplift the people’s living standard and improve justice system, hoped that the new year 2021 would bring about good time for Pakistan.

The prime minister, in his first interview of the new year with a private television channel, said all the reshuffles in federal and provincial cabinets, and bureaucracy would become irrelevant before a question whether Imran Khan had improved the lives of people after five years.

“You get a mandate for five years. I will not commit to not change my team. I am the captain and always kept changing the team. I have to win the match. I have to make Pakistan win.”

Imran Khan expressed the hope that after five years, the common man would acknowledge uplift in his living standard and justice system, and feel that he was out of poverty.

Calling him a prime minister of the common man, not the elite class, he said the first two years were very tough.

“These were the most difficult years of my life. I have very good feelings. My instinct is saying that 2021, will bring about a very good time for Pakistan,” the prime minister remarked.

Prime Minister Imran Khan living standard common man

2021 to bring about good time for Pakistan: PM

Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh removed, Dogar takes charge as new police chief

Govt will cancel Nawaz Sharif’s passport on Feb 16: says Shaikh Rasheed

KSE 100 Welcomes New Year by crossing the 44k mark

As part of pact, Pakistan and India share lists of nuclear installations, prisoners

2021 to be the year of ‘Growth’ for Pakistan: PM Khan

Ehsaas scheme: PM pledges to make Pakistan a welfare state by providing health cover, food to people

UK COVID-19 variant detected in two more people in Sindh

Israel, Saudi Arabia reportedly pushing Trump for a strike on Iran ahead of Biden inauguration

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition on all issues except accountability: FM Qureshi

The European Union: six decades of twists and turns

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters