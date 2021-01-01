AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
CHCC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
DCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.73%)
DGKC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.98%)
EFERT 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.37%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.27%)
FFL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.09%)
HASCOL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.56%)
HUBC 85.17 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (7.81%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
JSCL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
KAPCO 29.24 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.42%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
MLCF 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.6%)
OGDC 106.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.76%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
POWER 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.84%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.21%)
PSO 231.44 Increased By ▲ 15.64 (7.25%)
SNGP 45.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.3%)
STPL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.69%)
TRG 92.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.51%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAB playing vital role, bringing transparency to punish the corrupt: WEF

  • Amir Jahangir appreciated NAB for recovering Rs. 714 billion directly and indirectly since its inception.
  • The World Economic Forum has long encouraged policymakers to broaden their focus beyond short-term growth to long-term prosperity.
APP 01 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was playing a vital role in eradication of corruption with the aim to establish rule of law, transparency and good governance besides bringing the corrupt to justice, Chief Executive Officer of Mishal Pakistan, a Country Partner Institute of New Economy and Societies Platform, World Economic Forum Amir Jahangir said.

Briefing chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal in a meeting about Global Competitiveness Report 2020 released by The World Economic Forum, Amir Jahangir appreciated NAB for recovering Rs. 714 billion directly and indirectly since its inception.

Amir Jahangir also lauded the efforts of NAB in creating awareness among citizens under its media and communication strategy on the anti-corruption drive involving all other stakeholders including business community so that country should become prosperous.

Amir Jahangir said that almost one year after the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, the deep economic recession continues around the world to have profound economic and social consequences. While no nation has emerged unscathed, this year’s Global Competitiveness Report finds that countries with advanced digital economies and digital skills, robust social safety nets and previous experience dealing with epidemics have better managed the impact of the pandemic on their economies and citizens, said a press release.

Jahangir further said, “the World Economic Forum has long encouraged policymakers to broaden their focus beyond short-term growth to long-term prosperity. This Report makes clear the priorities for making economies more productive, sustainable, and inclusive as we emerge from the crisis”.

Speaking on the occasion National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman thanked WEF for their confidence and appreciation of efforts in eradication of corruption and recovery of Rs. 714 billion through directly and indirectly from corrupt elements.

NAB National Accountability Bureau World Economic Forum COVID cases chairman NAB Amir Jahangir

NAB playing vital role, bringing transparency to punish the corrupt: WEF

Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh removed, Dogar takes charge as new police chief

Govt will cancel Nawaz Sharif’s passport on Feb 16: says Shaikh Rasheed

KSE 100 Welcomes New Year by crossing the 44k mark

As part of pact, Pakistan and India share lists of nuclear installations, prisoners

2021 to be the year of ‘Growth’ for Pakistan: PM Khan

Ehsaas scheme: PM pledges to make Pakistan a welfare state by providing health cover, food to people

UK COVID-19 variant detected in two more people in Sindh

Israel, Saudi Arabia reportedly pushing Trump for a strike on Iran ahead of Biden inauguration

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition on all issues except accountability: FM Qureshi

The European Union: six decades of twists and turns

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters