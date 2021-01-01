Adobe Flash Player Officially been Laid to Rest in 2021

It is time to bid farewell to Adobe Flash Player, the browser plug-in that was the reason behind most of the rich animations on the early web. Adobe has officially laid its Flash Player to rest, announcing that it would not be receiving any more security updates in 2021.

Adobe has urged users to uninstall the Flash Players, as its software was facing a lot of security issues and was not compatible with the smartphone era.

Launched in 1996, Adobe Flash Player was installed on 99% of internet-connected desktop PCs by 2009, according to BBC.

However, as the world shifted towards mobile devices, Adobe Flash Player was soon made redundant. Even tech giants like Facebook, Netflix and YouTube started streaming videos on smartphones without Flash.

Adobe has announced that all Adobe Flash Player content will be blocked on the 12th of January, 2021. The company has provided instructions on its website for removing Flash Player from Windows and Mac computers.