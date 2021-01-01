AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
CHCC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
DCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.73%)
DGKC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.98%)
EFERT 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.37%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.27%)
FFL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.09%)
HASCOL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.56%)
HUBC 85.17 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (7.81%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
JSCL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
KAPCO 29.24 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.42%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
MLCF 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.6%)
OGDC 106.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.76%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
POWER 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.84%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.21%)
PSO 231.44 Increased By ▲ 15.64 (7.25%)
SNGP 45.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.3%)
STPL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.69%)
TRG 92.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.51%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,492 Increased By ▲ 736.91 (1.68%)
KSE30 18,620 Increased By ▲ 440.09 (2.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Adobe Flash Player Officially been Laid to Rest in 2021

  • Adobe has officially bid farewell to its Flash Player, announcing that it would not be receiving any more security updates in 2021.
BR Web Desk Updated 01 Jan 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

It is time to bid farewell to Adobe Flash Player, the browser plug-in that was the reason behind most of the rich animations on the early web. Adobe has officially laid its Flash Player to rest, announcing that it would not be receiving any more security updates in 2021.

Adobe has urged users to uninstall the Flash Players, as its software was facing a lot of security issues and was not compatible with the smartphone era.

Launched in 1996, Adobe Flash Player was installed on 99% of internet-connected desktop PCs by 2009, according to BBC.

However, as the world shifted towards mobile devices, Adobe Flash Player was soon made redundant. Even tech giants like Facebook, Netflix and YouTube started streaming videos on smartphones without Flash.

Adobe has announced that all Adobe Flash Player content will be blocked on the 12th of January, 2021. The company has provided instructions on its website for removing Flash Player from Windows and Mac computers.

Technology Technology company video Tech giants Adobe Adobe Flash Player animations

Adobe Flash Player Officially been Laid to Rest in 2021

Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh removed, Dogar takes charge as new police chief

KSE 100 Welcomes New Year by crossing the 44k mark

As part of pact, Pakistan and India share lists of nuclear installations, prisoners

2021 to be the year of ‘Growth’ for Pakistan: PM Khan

Ehsaas scheme: PM pledges to make Pakistan a welfare state by providing health cover, food to people

UK COVID-19 variant detected in two more people in Sindh

Israel, Saudi Arabia reportedly pushing Trump for a strike on Iran ahead of Biden inauguration

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition on all issues except accountability: FM Qureshi

The European Union: six decades of twists and turns

Britain credits Brexit for abolishing 'tampon tax'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters