Sony PS5 Sales break records in 2020, setting higher targets for the New Year

Sony ends 2020 by achieving record-breaking sales on its PlayStation 5. It plans on hitting even higher targets in the next year.

The company managed to sell 3.4 million PS 5 units in just 4 weeks of launch and plans on selling up to 18 million units in 2021, as reported by driod.news.

It is important to note that Sony faced excess demand for its PS 5 after its initial launch and the PS 5 was sold at high prices in some countries like China, and Hong Kong. Moreover, the company also faced constant pressure because of its delayed launch in India.

Despite all the heat Sony received due to its short supply, the company was able to raise its production by 50%, achieving record sales in 2020.

The Japanese giants also plans on allocating more PS 5 units for its Asian markets after January 2021.

Sony hopes to collaborate with its production partners Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and AMD to ramp up its additional capacity for 2021.