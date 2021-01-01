KP CM orders immediate reconstruction of Hindu temple in Karak

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan ordered on Friday, the immediate reconstruction of the Hindu temple in Karak which was burnt down by a mob earlier this week.

Issuing instructions for the temple to be reconstructed, the KP CM said his government will ensure the construction work is started quickly. He promised that his government will protect the places of worship of minorities.

Located in Karak’s Teri union council, the temple was vandalized and later burnt when hundreds of residents led by Islamic clerics surrounded the temple for hours. According to Samaa Maulana Muhammad Sharif, who is an active member of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s JUI-F led the temple attack.

Following the incident, an FIR was lodged after which more than 30 people were arrested. Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed also took suo-motu notice of the incident. The case will be heard in the apex court on January 5.