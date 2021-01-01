AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition on all issues except accountability: FM Qureshi

  • Qureshi says PM has taken a stance that NRO will not be given to the corrupt elements
  • Differences are visible in PDM over the issue of resignations and shows lack of confidence within the alliance, says FM
Fahad Zulfikar 01 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the government is ready to hold dialogue with the opposition on all national issues but not on the ongoing accountability process, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

Talking to media persons at the Parliament House, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a stance that NRO will not be given to the corrupt elements. "We are political people and believe in political process and dialogue," he added.

Shah Mahmood maintained that the PDM leadership is holding a meeting at Jati Umra in Lahore today, but differences among the constituent parties of the alliance have already come forth.

He said the PPP's Central Executive Committee has decided that the party will take part in the upcoming by-elections and the Senate elections and that it will not tender resignations from assemblies. He said the PPP has also not decided any date for long march.

The minister said the differences are visible in PDM over the issue of resignations and shows lack of confidence within the alliance.

Condemning the tragic of incident of burning of a Hindu saint shrine by a mob, the foreign minister said it is an irresponsible act and an attempt to damage Pakistan's image at international level.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi media briefing foreign minister criticising the opposition holding dialogue accountability process

