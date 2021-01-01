This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “Who will blink first?” carried by the newspaper yesterday. It has concluded its argument by saying, among other things, that “Now that all sides have made their respective points, it’s about time our most senior and experienced leaders displayed greater political maturity and de-escalated from their extreme positions. It is, however, quite unfortunate that both sides appeared to have reached a dangerous impasse without entering – formally or informally – into talks. This situation cannot be allowed to persist any longer in view of country’s economic interests in particular.”

In my view, however, the government is responsible for escalation. One of its ministers, Sheikh Rashid, has claimed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s passport will be annulled in February. Will it be a lawful act? I have no idea. Cancelling Nawaz’s passport and lending full support to National Accountability Bureau’s actions against opposition leaders will not augur well for to prospects of political stability in the country.

TEHSIN JAVED (LAHORE)

