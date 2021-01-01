AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (0.31%)
BR30 23,227 Increased By ▲ 65.32 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.62 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt eyes Rs400bn revenue as work on Ravi City’s first phase about to start

  • Expressing satisfaction over the pace of the project, the prime minister instructed to achieve all development targets within the stipulated time.
APP 01 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday was told that work on Ravi City’s first phase spanned over 5,000 acres was about to start to bring in an estimated revenue of Rs. 400 billion.

During a meeting to review progress on Ravi Urban Development Project chaired by the prime minister, it was told that out of 5,000 acres, 3,000 acres land would be used for protection against floods and rest 2,000 acres for construction.

Federal Ministers Senator Shibli Faraz, Ali Haider Zaidi, Chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt. General (retd) Anwar Ali Hyder and Chairman of Pakistan Islands Development Authority Imran Amin attended the meeting.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Salman Shah, Special Assistant to CM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman of Ravi Urban Development Authority Rashid Aziz and other senior officers participated through the video link.

The meeting was told that the first phase had been named as Sapphire Bay where the purchase of land had been started and road work had also been launched on December 29.

Moreover, Request for Proposals for the investors and developers would be issued by next week.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of the project, the prime minister instructed to achieve all development targets within the stipulated time.

Shibli Faraz Imran Ismail Ali Haider Zaidi Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Prime Minister Imran Khan Ravi City’s Anwar Ali Hyder Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Dr. Salman Shah Rashid Aziz

Govt eyes Rs400bn revenue as work on Ravi City’s first phase about to start

PM rejects increase in prices of petroleum products

Tehran doesn’t seek war but will respond to any aggression, Iran FM says on US B-52 flights in Gulf

14 people arrested in Pakistan over destruction of Hindu temple in KP's Karak

'Made in Israel' alcohol hits Dubai's liquor stores as thousands of Israelis flock to Emirate

US B-52 bombers fly to Middle East ahead of Iran’s Qasem Soleimani's death anniversary

Pakistan Navy is playing a pivotal role in security of Gwadar Port, CPEC: Naval Chief

Vandalism at Hindu temple: CJP Gulzar takes notice, directs authorities to submit report on Jan 4

Pakistan to purchase 1.2mn COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm

Pakistan Army shot down 16 Indian quadcopters in 2020: ISPR

65 Kashmiris were extra-judicially killed this year in IIOJK: Report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters