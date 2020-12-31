AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
France to open city COVID-19 vaccination centres before start of February: minister

Reuters 31 Dec 2020

PARIS: Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday France would open COVID-19 vaccination centres in cities before the start of February, amid growing criticism that the programme is rolling out too slowly.

Veran said on Twitter the government had decided to "speed up protection of priority public", meaning medical workers aged over 50 would get a vaccine from Monday.

