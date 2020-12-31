AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
Russian central bank will not hold regular FX sales on Jan 1-10

  • "We have non-working days until Jan. 11," said a source at the federal treasury.
  • The Moscow Exchange where the central bank sells FX will be open on Jan. 4-6 and Jan. 8 before returning to a regular schedule from Jan. 11.
Reuters 31 Dec 2020

MOSCOW: The Russian central bank, which sells foreign currency on the market on behalf of the finance ministry, will not hold these regular operations during Russia's New Year holidays on Jan. 1-10, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

"We have non-working days until Jan. 11," said a source at the federal treasury. A source with the central bank confirmed there will be no FX sales under Russia's fiscal rule.

The Moscow Exchange where the central bank sells FX will be open on Jan. 4-6 and Jan. 8 before returning to a regular schedule from Jan. 11.

Daily FX sales since March have helped the rouble limit losses caused by a slump in oil prices, the coronavirus pandemic and fears of new sanctions against Russia.

Russian central bank roubles Moscow Exchange foreign currency

