Tehran doesn’t seek war but will respond to any aggression, Iran FM says on US B-52 flights in Gulf

  • “Iran doesn't seek war but will openly and directly defend its people, security and vital interests,” says FM.
  • A pair of B-52 took off from a base in Louisiana and flew in the western portion of the Persian Gulf near Bahrain and Qatar.
BR Web Desk 31 Dec 2020

Foreign Minister of Iran responding to US war threats said that Tehran doesn't seek war but will openly and directly defend its people, security and vital interests.

Javad Zarif made these comments after US Airforce flew nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in the western portion of the Persian Gulf near Bahrain and Qatar amid ongoing tensions with Iran and fears of a possible Iranian attack on US assets in the region.

He tweeted: “Instead of fighting COVID-19 in US, Donald Trump and cohorts waste billions to fly B-52s and send armadas to our region.”

“Intelligence from Iraq indicate plot to fabricate pretext for war,” said Javad. “Iran doesn't seek war but will openly and directly defend its people, security and vital interests.”

The move from the US was made amid fear that Tehran seek to retaliate against US interest to mark the one-year anniversary of the drone strike that killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

The Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command, had said, "The United States continues to deploy combat-ready capabilities into the US Central Command area of responsibility to deter any potential adversary and make clear that we are ready and able to respond to any aggression directed at Americans or our interests."

The mission took place a week after the Trump administration decided to withdraw some staff from its embassy in Iraq, where tension with Iranian-backed forces has persisted for months.

Wednesday's flight constitutes the third bomber deployment in the Middle East in the last 45 days.

