PM rejects increase in prices of petroleum products

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's (OGRA) summary to increase prices of petroleum products by at least Rs10, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, the prices of fuel will remain unchanged for next 15 days. The premier's decision is being viewed as a gift to the nation on new year's eve.

Earlier, OGRA recommended a hike in fuel prices from January 1, 2021. OGRA recommended raising petrol prices from Rs2.76 per litre while diesel to go up by Rs 3.12 per litre.

The regulatory authority conveyed a summary to the petroleum division for changes in fuel prices for the first half of January.

On December 15, an increase of Rs3 per litre on petrol was announced, which was sold at Rs103.69 per litre.

Prices of Hi-speed diesel, after Rs3 per litre increase, was 108.44 per litre while other products such as Kerosene oil saw Rs5 per litre surge in retail.