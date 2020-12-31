Pakistan Navy is playing a pivotal role in security of Gwadar Port, CPEC: Naval Chief

Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi has said that Pakistan Navy is ever ready to give a befitting response to any aggression from the country’s enemy, DGPR reported on Thursday.

According to Director General Public Relations (DGPR), the Naval Chief expressed these views while addressing an annual Fleet Efficiency Competition Parade at Pakistan Navy Dockyard in Karachi.

He said Pakistan Navy is playing a pivotal role in maritime security and security of Gwadar Port and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistan Navy is fully aware of changing geopolitical situation of the region and it is committed to defend the country’s maritime frontiers, he said.

Praising fleet units and officers, the Naval Chief expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy fleet.

Later, he distributed efficiency shields among the best performing units.