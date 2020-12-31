Sindh Health Secretary gets COVID-19 vaccine shot in clinical trials

Sindh’s health secretary has opted to participate in clinical trials of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at hospital in Karachi, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, Provincial Secretary Health Dr Kazim Hussain Jatoi participated in clinical trials of the a candidate vaccine of coronavirus.

“I have presented myself for the vaccine trial as secretary health,” Dr Kazim Jatoi later said.

Several prominent public figures including Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and his wife have volunteered to be vaccinated in clinical trials of a Chinese vaccine being conducted in the country.

All staff members of Punjab governor were also administered shots of the trial vaccine of coronavirus.

Chaudhry Sarwar was the first prominent public figure in Pakistan who had received a shot of trial vaccine of the novel coronavirus.