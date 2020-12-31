Chinese cos keen in Pakistan’s IT sector, says Bajwa

Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that Chinese companies are taking a keen interest in IT and fiber optic projects in Pakistan.

Bajwa called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque. He said Ministry of IT's role is prominent in different CPEC projects. He also lauded the establishment of IT Park in Gilgit Baltistan (GB).Earlier, Secretary IT apprised the Chairman CPEC about projects of Ministry of IT.

Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Ministry of IT and Telecommunication will fully cooperate with CPEC Authority on all relevant CPEC projects. All the steps taken for the prosperity of the country will be fully supported, he added.

He said that there was great opportunities of foreign investment in rapidly growing IT industry of Pakistan. Haque said that like CPEC, steps in IT and Telecommunication sector will prove effective for boosting country's economy.

He said IT industry of Pakistan was rapidly growing and creating job opportunities.