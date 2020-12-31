AVN 93.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.3%)
BOP 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
CHCC 143.69 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.33%)
DCL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
DGKC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.72%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
HBL 132.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.30 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (3.07%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
JSCL 32.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
KAPCO 27.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.83%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.69%)
MLCF 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
OGDC 104.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.38%)
PAEL 40.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.79%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
PIOC 101.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PPL 89.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.53%)
PSO 216.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.69%)
SNGP 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.77%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 90.36 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (3.98%)
UNITY 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,606 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (0.06%)
BR30 23,189 Increased By ▲ 27.16 (0.12%)
KSE100 43,694 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0%)
KSE30 18,142 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm tracks rival oils higher, stronger ringgit caps gains

  • The contract was primarily propped up by more expensive oils elsewhere. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 1.2%, while its palm oil contract jumped 1%.
Reuters 31 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third straight session on Thursday despite a US import ban on a local producer, as rival vegetable oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange and Chicago Board of Trade strengthened.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 23 ringgit, or 0.6%, to 3,611 ringgit ($898.26) a tonne in early trade, adding about 18% so far this year.

"Palm oil is tracking gains in rival oils. The US ban had minimal impact (on prices)," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

On Wednesday, the United States banned imports of palm oil from Malaysian producer Sime Darby Plantation over allegations of forced labour in the production process.

The contract was primarily propped up by more expensive oils elsewhere. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 1.2%, while its palm oil contract jumped 1%.

CBOT soyoil prices were up 0.7%, after an overnight rally to a fresh 6-1/2 year high as investors turned their focus to dry weather that threatened South America's soy crops.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Meanwhile, the ringgit rose 0.4% against the dollar, making Malaysian palm oil more expensive for holders of foreign currencies.

Palm Oil ringgit Kuala Lumpur Dalian Commodity Exchange and Chicago Board of Trade CBOT soyoil prices

Palm tracks rival oils higher, stronger ringgit caps gains

Pakistan Army shot down 16 Indian quadcopters in 2020: ISPR

65 Kashmiris were extra-judicially killed this year in IIOJK: Report

Power sector: PM for achieving sustainability in reforms

US imposes new tariffs on French, German products in Airbus-Boeing spat

Iran honours 'martyr' Soleimani, killed a year ago by US

US hits record daily Covid-19 deaths as world looks to vaccines in 2021

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Does Brexit free Europe to seek closer union?

What's in the UK, EU post-Brexit trade pact

Post-Brexit borders to divide EU, UK citizens

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters