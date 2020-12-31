AVN 94.00 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
65 Kashmiris were extra-judicially killed this year in IIOJK: Report

  • The report further revealed that 2,773 people were detained and arrested by Indian forces and put in different jails.
  • Indian forces launched 312 cordon and search operations which resulted in 124 clashes between the security forces and the separatists.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 31 Dec 2020

At least 65 civilians were killed 'extra-judicially' in Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in 2020.

In its report, the Legal Forum for Oppressed Voices of Kashmir reveals that 232 freedom fighters and 177 Indian troops, were killed in gunfights and staged clashes from January 1 to December 30 this year. According to the report, some 65 civilians were killed 'extra-judicially, including the three labourers in the Shopian district in a staged gunfight in August.

The report further revealed that 2,773 people were detained and arrested by Indian forces and put in different jails, adding that the forces launched 312 cordon and search operations which resulted in 124 clashes between the security forces and the separatists.

During these clashes, the Indian forces destroyed and vandalised 657 houses, Express Tribune reported. The destruction of civilian properties increased during the COVID-19 lockdown enforced by the government, with an entire village in Budgam district vandalised.

“2020 may be recorded as Zero year in the human history as the COVID-19 pandemic forced most of global citizenry inside their homes to save themselves from the deadly infection. However, for the Indian-occupied Kashmir, this year added more complications and saw no letup in atrocities committed by the Indian occupying forces,” the report said.

