AVN 92.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 142.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.14%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 113.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.28%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
HASCOL 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HBL 132.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUBC 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
JSCL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.67%)
OGDC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PIOC 102.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.25%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 90.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 218.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.23%)
SNGP 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
TRG 86.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
UNITY 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 56.8 (1.25%)
BR30 23,162 Increased By ▲ 316.33 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,695 Increased By ▲ 439.21 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,140 Increased By ▲ 158.55 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Reyna leads charge of Bundesliga's rising teen stars

  • "We're very happy about Musiala's development, he's very calm on the ball and the football world can look forward to what will come of this young talent," Flick said recently.
AFP 31 Dec 2020

BERLIN: The Bundesliga returns this weekend after a two-week break with Borussia Dortmund's American midfielder Giovanni Reyna leading a crop of talented teenagers rapidly becoming household names.

Reyna, who marked his 18th birthday in November by extending his contract until 2025, scored his first Bundesliga goal on the opening day of this season.

He has featured in all of Dortmund's Bundesliga and Champions League games in 2020/21, scoring three league goals - including the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Frankfurt - and producing six assists.

Reyna, an attacking midfielder who can play on either wing, needs a strong performance at home to Wolfsburg on Sunday after Dortmund's shock 2-1 defeat to Union Berlin a fortnight ago.

The result left Dortmund fifth in the league, eight points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who host Mainz on Sunday.

Against Wolfsburg, Dortmund could welcome back striker Erling Braut Haaland, who scored ten Bundesliga goals in eight games before being sidelined by a hip injury.

Having forced his way into the Dortmund first-team, Reyna now wants to emulate Haaland and England winger Jadon Sancho, both 20, by deciding games.

"You see guys like Sancho and Haaland - I want to be at their level," Reyna told The Players' Tribune.

"I know I can make that jump this season. I've come out of my shell. I now demand the ball."

The son of former USA captain Claudio Reyna, he joined Dortmund from New York City FC in July 2019.

Shortly after his 17th birthday last January, Reyna made his Dortmund debut, then bagged his first senior goal in February with a jaw-dropping strike in a German Cup game at Bremen.

He marked his Champions League debut the same month with a brilliant pass to set up Haaland for the winning goal in the last 16, first-leg victory over Paris Saint Germain.

However, Reyna's raw talent needs polishing.

His defensive work was exposed when Union's Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi got in front of him to head home.

Dortmund fielded a youthful side in Berlin where Haaland's understudy Youssoufa Moukoko became the league's youngest goal-scorer at 16 years, 28 days.

Down in Bavaria, European champions Bayern Munich are also giving youth a chance.

Musiala impresses for Bayern

Before this season, double Champions League winners Thomas Mueller and David Alaba, who graduated from Bayern's academy more than a decade ago, were the last first-team players to come up through the club's youth structure.

That has all changed with 17-year-olds Jamal Musiala and Bright Arrey-Mbi, plus Angelo Stiller, 19, given game time this season for the European champions by Hansi Flick.

As Alphonso Davies proved last season in making the left-back berth his own as a then 19-year-old, Flick cares more about talent than age.

"Finally, we once again have a few players on our (academy) campus who are breaking through," said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Of Bayern's trio of teens, Musiala has made the biggest impact.

The attacking midfielder, who can also play on the left, became the club's youngest goal-scorer during the 8-0 demolition of Schalke on the opening day of this season.

Born in Stuttgart - his mother is German - Musiala moved to London as a child and rose through Chelsea's academy before joining Bayern's youth structure last year.

"We're very happy about Musiala's development, he's very calm on the ball and the football world can look forward to what will come of this young talent," Flick said recently.

Musiala also hit the post in Bayern's 2-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen which put them top a week before Christmas.

His obvious talent has drawn the attention of Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff, who hopes to persuade Musiala to play for the country of his birth rather than England.

"We're watching him, because of his German FA past and his current performances," Bierhoff recently said of Muisala, a rarity having played for Germany Under-16s as well as England's juniors.

Bayern Munich Bundesliga Frankfurt DAX Frankfurt Borussia Dortmund's American

Reyna leads charge of Bundesliga's rising teen stars

US imposes new tariffs on French, German products in Airbus-Boeing spat

Iran honours 'martyr' Soleimani, killed a year ago by US

US hits record daily Covid-19 deaths as world looks to vaccines in 2021

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Does Brexit free Europe to seek closer union?

What's in the UK, EU post-Brexit trade pact

Post-Brexit borders to divide EU, UK citizens

14 JF-17 Thunder Block-III jets inducted into PAF fleet

Development of port area: Amendments to master plan approved by govt

Essential items: Action against hoarders ordered

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters