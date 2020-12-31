AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
Dec 31, 2020
Pakistan

PDM is not serious to tender their resignations: Senator

  • The Senator said PDM was totally a flop show and its leadership was disappointed by failing to get NRO from the government because they had mad lot of tactics for the purpose.
APP 31 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: PTI's Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not serious to tender their resignations as they were playing tactics to get NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the government but they would be failed in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said if opposition parties were serious regarding resignations then they should submit such before December, 31 so that the government could hold bye elections on the vacant seats.

The Senator said PDM was totally a flop show and its leadership was disappointed by failing to get NRO from the government because they had mad lot of tactics for the purpose.

He said everyone could see a visible rift among the opposition parties about the matter of resignations, adding the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F were divided in between the parties.

Replying to a question, he said audit must be held against the Members National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi and sajjad Awan's resignations.

Faisal Javed Khan said opposition's corrupt people should face their cases which were registered against them and remaining neat and clean should play constructive role in the parliament

He said credit goes to Maryam Nawaz for destruction of PML-N on rapid basis, adding the people were disappointed from PML-N leadership for their corruption and deceiving them always.

Faisal Javed Khan Maryam Nawaz PDM NRO PML N Murtaza Javed Abbasi sajjad Awan Jamiat Ulema e Islam F

