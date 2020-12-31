Khyber Pakthunkhwa saddened by attack on Hindu temple: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash on Wednesday strongly condemned an attempt by angry mob to demolish Hindu temple in Teri village of district Karak.

In a statement, he said whole Khhber Pakthtunkhwa was saddened over attack on Hindu temple as people believe in interfaith harmony.

Kamran Bangash said that extremist elements would be dealt with iron hands and would be brought to justice.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had directed to take strict action against miscreants involved in the incident.

He said that atmosphere of religious tolerance and mutual coexistence would be maintained at every cost and nobody would be allowed to disturb peace.

He said that country belongs to all and every step would be taken to ensure safety of worship places.

He said that police had already started action against people involved in this ugly act.

He said elements involved in the incident would be brought to justice as the provincial government would not tolerate any disrespect to religious places of any faith.