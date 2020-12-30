AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
CHCC 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.71%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
HASCOL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.89%)
HUBC 76.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
JSCL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.76%)
KAPCO 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
PAEL 39.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.87%)
PSO 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.56%)
TRG 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.7%)
UNITY 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 56.8 (1.25%)
BR30 23,162 Increased By ▲ 316.33 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,695 Increased By ▲ 439.21 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,140 Increased By ▲ 158.55 (0.88%)
TSX gains on energy boost, vaccine optimism

  • Britain became the first to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
  • The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9%.
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, supported by energy and material stocks, as Britain's approval of another coronavirus shot lifted sentiment around a vaccine-led global economic recovery.

Britain became the first to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, helping world stocks edge towards record highs.

The energy sector climbed 1.6% as oil prices gained on the back of a weaker dollar and a decline in US crude inventories.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9%.

Gold prices held steady on Wednesday.

At 09:43 a.m. ET (14:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 56.03 points, or 0.32%, at 17,599.46.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were oil producer Whitecap Resources Inc, which jumped 5.3%, and lumber producer Canfor Corp, which rose 4%.

On the TSX, 187 issues were higher, while 31 issues declined for a 6.03-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.98 million shares traded.

Cybersecurity firm Blackberry Ltd fell 1.8%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was e-commerce firm Shopify Inc, down 1.7%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Power Corporation of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia and TC Energy Corp.

The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 70 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 29.79 million shares.

