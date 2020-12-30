AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
CHCC 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.71%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
HASCOL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.89%)
HUBC 76.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
JSCL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.76%)
KAPCO 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
PAEL 39.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.87%)
PSO 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.56%)
TRG 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.7%)
UNITY 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 56.8 (1.25%)
BR30 23,162 Increased By ▲ 316.33 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,695 Increased By ▲ 439.21 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,140 Increased By ▲ 158.55 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Afghan troops, police abandon nearly 200 checkpoints to Taliban

  • The defence ministry in Kabul denied the reports, insisting government forces had been making progress in the region.
AFP 30 Dec 2020

KANDAHAR: Afghan security personnel have abandoned nearly 200 checkpoints in restive Kandahar province in recent weeks, officials said Wednesday, in some cases leaving behind their weapons to be seized by the Taliban.

Kandahar provincial governor Hayatullah Hayat and a local lawmaker separately confirmed the situation to AFP, saying commanders would be disciplined for their actions.

The defence ministry in Kabul denied the reports, insisting government forces had been making progress in the region.

Government forces and the Taliban have clashed regularly in Kandahar province since October despite peace talks between the warring sides.

"Afghan security forces have retreated from 193 checkpoints and outposts in Zharai, Maiwand, Arghandab and Panjwai districts," Kandahar provincial governor Hayatullah Hayat told AFP.

"Most of the security chiefs and officers who neglected their duties have been dismissed and referred to the judiciary."

Kandahar lawmaker Hashim Alkhozai and a local police officer confirmed the details to AFP.

"The security forces exited the bases leaving behind their weapons and ammunition," Alkhozai said.

Most of those who left were soldiers, said Jan Mohammad, a policeman from Zharai district.

"They left without firing a bullet," he said.

"The Taliban now have all the weapons seized from the army and are using them against us."

Governor Hayat blamed "poor coordination" for the situation amid a shortage of police and troops.

Kandahar is the birthplace of the Taliban, who went on to rule Afghanistan with a harsh version of Islamic sharia law until being overthrown by a US-led invasion in 2001.

Since a US-Taliban deal in February, the insurgents have mostly refrained from carrying out major attacks on cities, but have launched near-daily assaults against Afghan forces in rural areas.

Peace talks between the two sides -- which started in September in the Qatari capital of Doha -- are currently on a break and are due to resume on January 5.

Taliban Afghan troops Hayatullah Hayat Afghan checkpoints

Afghan troops, police abandon nearly 200 checkpoints to Taliban

Cabinet committee approves procurement of over million COVID-19 vaccines

Swiss person dies after COVID-19 vaccination: Officials

At least five killed in Yemen's Aden airport attack, security source says

EU chiefs sign post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain

PAC delivers 14 JF-17 aircraft to PAF

UK approves Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

SC directs Sindh govt to retrieve state land from encroachers

New COVID strain does not cause more severe illness than other variants: Study

India ‘cannot win a war’ against Pakistan, says former Indian officer in latest book

NAB granted one-day transit remand of Khawaja Asif

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters