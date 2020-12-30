AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
CHCC 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.71%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
HASCOL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.89%)
HUBC 76.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
JSCL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.76%)
KAPCO 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
PAEL 39.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.87%)
PSO 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.56%)
TRG 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.7%)
UNITY 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 56.8 (1.25%)
BR30 23,162 Increased By ▲ 316.33 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,695 Increased By ▲ 439.21 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,140 Increased By ▲ 158.55 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper drifts lower in thin trading as coronavirus cases rise

  • We've just come into some sort of vacuum, with people out of the markets right now.
  • "I think there are good prospects of going higher next year, but we're not out of the woods yet with this pandemic."
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

LONDON: Copper prices moved lower on Wednesday in depleted volumes as the end of the year approaches, pressured by surging coronavirus infections driven by a new variant of the virus.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) slipped 0.6% to $7,815.50 a tonne in official trading, having gained 27% this year as top metals consumer China unleashed heavy stimulus spending on infrastructure.

"We've just come into some sort of vacuum, with people out of the markets right now. It's another strange day with erratic action and speculators driving it one way or the other," said Robert Montefusco at broker Sucden Financial.

"I think there are good prospects of going higher next year, but we're not out of the woods yet with this pandemic."

Lockdown measures in England will be extended to counter the rapidly growing number of cases of a new variant of COVID-19 while the first known US case of the variant was detected. In China, the most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 0.2% down at 58,480 yuan ($8,957.78) a tonne.

"Most investors are just sitting on their hands waiting for this year to finish to close their books and have another go in 2021," said commodities broker Anna Stablum at Marex Spectron in Singapore.

Supporting metals was a weaker dollar index, which slumped to two-year lows. A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the US currency cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

Metals failed to follow the lead of world stock markets, which edged closer to record highs as investors bet on a strong economic recovery next year, helped by news that the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca became the second to be approved by Britain.

LME aluminium rose 0.3% to $1,997 a tonne, zinc added 0.4% to $2,772.50, lead dipped 0.2% to $1,981.50, nickel shed 0.5% to $16,838 and tin was down 0.6% at $20,270.

aluminium Copper prices LME market London Metal Exchange Industrial metals

Copper drifts lower in thin trading as coronavirus cases rise

Cabinet committee approves procurement of over million COVID-19 vaccines

Swiss person dies after COVID-19 vaccination: Officials

At least five killed in Yemen's Aden airport attack, security source says

EU chiefs sign post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain

PAC delivers 14 JF-17 aircraft to PAF

UK approves Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

SC directs Sindh govt to retrieve state land from encroachers

New COVID strain does not cause more severe illness than other variants: Study

India ‘cannot win a war’ against Pakistan, says former Indian officer in latest book

NAB granted one-day transit remand of Khawaja Asif

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters