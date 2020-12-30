World
Russia bars more British citizens from entry over Navalny sanctions
- In a statement announcing the move, the Russian foreign ministry did not name the individuals it has barred.
30 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: Russia said on Wednesday it had expanded its list of British citizens barred from entering the country in response to what it described as unacceptable and ungrounded sanctions imposed in October over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
In a statement announcing the move, the Russian foreign ministry did not name the individuals it has barred.
