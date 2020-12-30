AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
CHCC 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.71%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
HASCOL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.89%)
HUBC 76.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
JSCL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.76%)
KAPCO 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
PAEL 39.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.87%)
PSO 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.56%)
TRG 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.7%)
UNITY 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By ▲ 55.27 (1.22%)
BR30 23,117 Increased By ▲ 271.43 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,700 Increased By ▲ 444.25 (1.03%)
KSE30 18,160 Increased By ▲ 178.74 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Poland's central bank chief says further rate cuts possible in Q1

  • Most economists had expected stable rates until the end of 2021 at least.
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

WARSAW: Poland's central bank could make further cuts in interest rates during the first quarter of next year, the bank's president said on Twitter, giving a view that differed from widespread expectations that rates would remain unchanged in 2021.

Poland's key interest rate has been at a record low of 0.1% since the central bank cut the cost of borrowing three times by a cumulative 140 basis points during the first wave of the pandemic.

"The current level of interest rates is appropriate and best suits the current situation," Adam Glapinski said late on Tuesday on the official Twitter account of the National Bank of Poland (NBP).

"However, in the first quarter of next year, further rate cuts are possible," he added. "We are conducting appropriate analyses of the possible circumstances and potential effects of such a reduction at the NBP."

Most economists had expected stable rates until the end of 2021 at least.

The central bank has frequently indicated in press statements that it was concerned about the strength of Poland's currency, the zloty, which it thinks could hamper the pace of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Dec. 18, a source close to the bank said it intervened to weaken the zloty.

On Tuesday afternoon, the zloty weakened more than 1%, causing speculation of a further intervention. Reuters was unable to confirm if the bank had intervened.

COVID19 Polish zloty Poland's central bank National Bank of Poland Adam Glapinski

Poland's central bank chief says further rate cuts possible in Q1

SC directs Sindh govt to retrieve state land from encroachers

New COVID strain does not cause more severe illness than other variants: Study

India ‘cannot win a war’ against Pakistan, says former Indian officer in latest book

China to deliver 14 JF-17 aircraft to PAF today

NAB granted one-day transit remand of Khawaja Asif

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 10000 mark

US may seek to try accused killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl

Cabinet rejects Sindh CM's 'politically-tainted' gas contention

From the lab to the jab: how BioNTech-Pfizer won the vaccine race

Leaders to sign UK-EU deal as MPs face express debate

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters