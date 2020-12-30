AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
CHCC 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.71%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
DGKC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
HASCOL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.89%)
HUBC 76.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
JSCL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.76%)
KAPCO 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
PAEL 39.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PIBTL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.87%)
PSO 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
STPL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.56%)
TRG 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.7%)
UNITY 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By ▲ 54.8 (1.21%)
BR30 23,104 Increased By ▲ 258 (1.13%)
KSE100 43,689 Increased By ▲ 433.19 (1%)
KSE30 18,152 Increased By ▲ 171.08 (0.95%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Furniture giant IKEA to commence operations in Pakistan

  • The company founded in Sweden in 1943 by the renowned businessman Ingvar Kamprad, is one of the world's largest furniture retailer since 2008.
Ali Ahmed 30 Dec 2020

IKEA, a multinational conglomerate that designs and sells ready-to-assemble furniture, is going to commence its operations in Pakistan.

The development was announced by Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal, who said that he had met Dieter Mettke from the multinational IKEA conglomerate who was en route to Pakistan to start IKEA operations there.

The company founded in Sweden in 1943 by the renowned businessman Ingvar Kamprad, is one of the world's largest furniture retailer since 2008. The conglomerate designs and sells ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories.

“Met Dieter Mettke. He is going to Pakistan to be incharge of IKEA operations,” Ambassador Faisal said on Twitter. “We look forward to IKEA opening up stores in major cities of Pakistan.

For years, IKEA is pushing into Asia and South America as growth slows in Europe and North America, particularly targeting the growing middle class of the emerging markets.

Back in November, it took the decision to end a seven-decade tradition and discontinue its catalogue, one of the world’s biggest annual publications, as shoppers move online.

Pakistan Ikea mohammad faisal

Furniture giant IKEA to commence operations in Pakistan

SC directs Sindh govt to retrieve state land from encroachers

New COVID strain does not cause more severe illness than other variants: Study

India ‘cannot win a war’ against Pakistan, says former Indian officer in latest book

China to deliver 14 JF-17 aircraft to PAF today

NAB granted one-day transit remand of Khawaja Asif

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 10000 mark

US may seek to try accused killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl

Cabinet rejects Sindh CM's 'politically-tainted' gas contention

From the lab to the jab: how BioNTech-Pfizer won the vaccine race

Leaders to sign UK-EU deal as MPs face express debate

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters