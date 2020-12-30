Furniture giant IKEA to commence operations in Pakistan

IKEA, a multinational conglomerate that designs and sells ready-to-assemble furniture, is going to commence its operations in Pakistan.

The development was announced by Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal, who said that he had met Dieter Mettke from the multinational IKEA conglomerate who was en route to Pakistan to start IKEA operations there.

The company founded in Sweden in 1943 by the renowned businessman Ingvar Kamprad, is one of the world's largest furniture retailer since 2008. The conglomerate designs and sells ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories.

“Met Dieter Mettke. He is going to Pakistan to be incharge of IKEA operations,” Ambassador Faisal said on Twitter. “We look forward to IKEA opening up stores in major cities of Pakistan.

For years, IKEA is pushing into Asia and South America as growth slows in Europe and North America, particularly targeting the growing middle class of the emerging markets.

Back in November, it took the decision to end a seven-decade tradition and discontinue its catalogue, one of the world’s biggest annual publications, as shoppers move online.