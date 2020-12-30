Balochistan govt halts fencing of Gwadar city after criticism from locals

(Karachi) The Balochistan government has halted work on Gwadar fence on the instructions of Chief Minister Jam Kamal, local media reported on Wednesday. The initiative has been taken after strong criticism from the citizens of the port city.

As per details, Home Minister Mir Zia Lango said that a parliamentary delegation would give its recommendation to the chief minister in this regard. He said that the government would address the reservations of the locals and move forward in consultation with the people of Gwadar.

The minister said that the concerns of the locals are more important for them. The provincial government, under the leadership of CM Kamal, is working for the progress and prosperity of the people, he added.

Earlier, as part of security measures to protect belt and road projects from potential terrorist attacks, the work on Gwadar Fencing Project kicked off under the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan 2017-2050.

Under the project, barbed wires were to be installed in phases in collaboration with the army, Makran Administration, Gwadar Development Authority, Gwadar Port Authority and Balochistan government.

Security fences were being installed around 15,000-acre land of Gwadar city while three or four entry and exit points will be established to help regulate inflow and outflow of traffic and people in a befitting manner.