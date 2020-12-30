World
Algeria's Tebboune returns after COVID-19 treatment, state media says
- Tebboune's absence since the end of October has fuelled speculation over his ability to finish his first term.
30 Dec 2020
ALGIERS: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has returned after weeks away being treated for COVID-19 in Germany, state television reported on Tuesday.
Tebboune's absence since the end of October has fuelled speculation over his ability to finish his first term.
