AVN 90.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
CHCC 143.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
DCL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
DGKC 113.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 63.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.53%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.92%)
FFL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.57%)
HASCOL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HBL 132.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.9%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.5%)
KAPCO 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
OGDC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.7%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
PIBTL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
PIOC 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.87%)
PSO 215.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-1.37%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 20.81 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (5.85%)
TRG 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.93%)
UNITY 32.28 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.77%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,598 Increased By ▲ 51.47 (1.13%)
BR30 23,115 Increased By ▲ 268.9 (1.18%)
KSE100 43,650 Increased By ▲ 394.62 (0.91%)
KSE30 18,146 Increased By ▲ 164.73 (0.92%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Britain to place more parts of country in tier 4 of COVID curbs: The Times

  • Britain's government reported 53,135 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the most since mass testing started in mid-2020 and up sharply from the previous record of 41,385 set on Monday.
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has approved placing more parts of the country into tier 4 restrictions, as the country battles a new variant of COVID-19 which scientists say can spread more rapidly, The Times reported.

Ministers were considering imposing the toughest measures on parts of southwest England and Cumbria, where the variant appears to be gaining ground even though cases remain relatively low, said the report.

The Telegraph reported on Monday that Midlands and the North region in England are expected to be put into Tier 4.

Health Minister Matt Hancock will give an update on regional coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday.

Just under half of England's population, centred around London and neighbouring regions, is under the tightest form of COVID restriction. Non-essential shops and most other businesses are closed to the public, and almost all face-to-face socialising is prohibited.

Britain's government reported 53,135 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the most since mass testing started in mid-2020 and up sharply from the previous record of 41,385 set on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday a leading epidemiologist who advises the government, Andrew Hayward, warned that Britain was heading toward "catastrophe" over the coming weeks if it did not take tougher action against the more infectious variant of the disease.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson COVID19 coronavirus restrictions Cumbria Andrew Hayward Britain's government Health Minister Matt Hancock The Times

Britain to place more parts of country in tier 4 of COVID curbs: The Times

NAB granted one-day transit remand of Khawaja Asif

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 10000 mark

US may seek to try accused killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl

Cabinet rejects Sindh CM's 'politically-tainted' gas contention

From the lab to the jab: how BioNTech-Pfizer won the vaccine race

Leaders to sign UK-EU deal as MPs face express debate

New virus variant hits US as Biden vows all-out effort

Jobless to get weekly aid despite Trump's last-minute approval, US says

Trump lashes out at Republican leaders over looming veto override

Latin America and Caribbean top 500,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP count

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters