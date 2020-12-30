China to deliver 14 JF-17 aircraft to PAF today

ISLAMABAD: China will deliver 14 dual-seat JF-17 aircraft to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) today, local media has reported. The jets would also be used for pilots’ training.

As per details, the induction of JF-17 aircraft will increase the potential for national defence.

The Chinese-designed dual-seat fighter jet produced jointly by Pakistan will be inducted into PAF’s fleet during a ceremony today.

Earlier, China ramped up production of JF-17 fighter jet, which was jointly developed with Pakistan. In the first half of 2020, the number of aircraft delivered was the most in the past five years, according to industry reports.

The production line of the JF-17 has on average shortened the production period of a single aircraft by 15 days compared to last year. The Pakistani Air Force is the main operator of JF-17 fighter jets. Myanmar also flies the Chinese-Pakistani made fighter jets.

The latest, powered-up version of the JF-17, known as the JF-17 Block 3, made its maiden flight in December 2019, the Aerospace Knowledge magazine reported then.