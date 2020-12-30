AVN 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.88%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
CHCC 143.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.36%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.44%)
DGKC 113.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
EFERT 63.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
EPCL 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.63%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.92%)
FFL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.93%)
HASCOL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 133.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.31%)
HUBC 77.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
JSCL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.48%)
KAPCO 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
OGDC 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.42%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
PIBTL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
PIOC 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PPL 90.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.97%)
PSO 216.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.14%)
SNGP 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
STPL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.29%)
TRG 87.08 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.91%)
UNITY 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,603 Increased By ▲ 56.32 (1.24%)
BR30 23,160 Increased By ▲ 314.62 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,670 Increased By ▲ 414.28 (0.96%)
KSE30 18,148 Increased By ▲ 166.89 (0.93%)
Australian shares track Wall Street declines; NZ flat

  • Global miners Rio Tinto and BHP Group Ltd eased around 0.2%, while Fortescue Metals Group shed 0.5%.
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

Australian shares fell on Wednesday, tracking a slide in major Wall Street indexes overnight, as uncertainty over additional U.S pandemic aid dented broader market sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index declined 0.9% by 0028 GMT. Trading volumes were around a fifth of their thirty-day average.

While the U.S House of Representatives voted for $2,000 coronavirus aid checks from the previously approved $600, doubts emerged if the Senate would authorise the checks. The uncertainty weighed on US stocks overnight.

In Australia, technology stocks fell as much as 1.2%, with buy-now-pay-later firms Afterpay Ltd and Zip Co Ltd each losing more than 1.4%.

The heavyweight financial sub-index slipped 0.5%, with the "Big Four" banks losing between 0.1% and 0.28%.

Healthcare stocks also pulled back, with sector heavyweight CSL Ltd dipping 0.3%. Regenerative drugmaker Mesoblast fell as much as 1.7% and was the biggest loser on the sub-index.

The mining index fell as much as 0.6%, as Chinese iron ore futures tumbled 6% on expectations of a hit to demand from a recent cold spell and worries over a rise in virus cases in China.

Global miners Rio Tinto and BHP Group Ltd eased around 0.2%, while Fortescue Metals Group shed 0.5%.

Gold stocks were the session's worst performers, declining nearly 2%, with top miner Newcrest Mining falling as much as 1.7% to hit its lowest since May 1.

Despite an uptick in oil prices, the energy index lost 1%. Index heavyweights Santos Ltd and Woodside Petroleum both fell as much as 0.8%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index stood flat at 13,247.59, shedding small gains clocked earlier in the session.

Australian shares iron ore Fortescue Metals Group Gold stocks New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index energy index

